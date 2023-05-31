CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A building that was once known as the “Clarksburg Kroger” for years has finally been filled after two years of being empty.

O’Reilly Auto Parts was welcomed to the Clarksburg area after finally opening on Saturday, May 27. The store offers a variety of tools, as well as automotive and heavy-duty products. Not to mention, they also have services they offer, without having to set up an appointment, including:

Free battery installation

Free wiper blade installation

Free check engine light scanning

Turning rotors

If anyone has any questions or concerns, fear not, because somebody in the store should be able to help you. According to the general manager, in combination, they have over 150 years of auto parts knowledge in the building between all employees.

General manager, Aaron Kittle told 12 News that they were excited to bring the store to the area and partner with local businesses to grow the community. They originally brought him on board first, in which he mentioned they have been renovating and moving in over the past few months. When it came to renovations, Kittle said that the building was gutted, and then they received new floors, roofing and air conditioning units.

Kittle has been a manager with the company for the past ten years, so when he was presented with the opportunity to be general manager of his own store, it was hard to say no.

While discussing the process of moving everything in, Kittle explained how it made him feel to finally be able to offer these services and products to the community. He said, “It’s great. So we’re just excited to have that family atmosphere and just welcome everybody in. So give us a shot!”

The store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.