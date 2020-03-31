Clarksburg laundromat implements “1 customer at a time” policy amid coronavirus outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- North View Wash World in Clarksburg is helping to keep the public safe from COVID-19 by implementing a new policy that only one person is allowed in the building at a time.

Owner Gary Groghan decided he needed to make a change when the number of positive coronavirus cases in Harrison County went up to five.

“That morning I just decided that we needed to do our part and make sure that our customers were safe. I put together a video about it and posted it on Facebook and then I started putting together some information to educate my customers,” said Groghan.

When a customer enters the laundromat, they put their clothes into the washer or dryer and then must go out to their car. An employee then sanitizes the machine they used. This requires Groghan, who used to just stop in a few times a day to make sure everything was operating smoothly, to spend more time at the business than usual; something he is ok with.

“Some people think that this is just all a farce and there’s not really any real danger and it’s just a waste of time, but we can’t take that risk. So what I did is I shortened the hours because I can’t be here 14 hours a day. It’s too hard for me,” Groghan explained.

Customers have also been asked to stop folding laundry inside the building as shaking clothes can spread germs through the air.

“It’s a little bit strange. I feel like I’m the laundry Nazi in a way because I orchestrate everything they do when they come in. But I think our customers’ safety is much more valuable than actual dollars at this point,” said Groghan.

North View Wash World continues to operate six days a week for customers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and regularly updates its Facebook page. To see these updates, click here.