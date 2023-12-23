CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted a showing of the Polar Express to spread some holiday cheer on Saturday.

The 2004 film depicts a young boy on Christmas Eve who goes on a magical journey to the North Pole and learns about friendships, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. The Clarksburg League for Service also collected winter gloves, hats, scarves, or coats for children of all ages to give out during the showing.

“This is our second time that we’ve done this. We did it in 2019, so pre-COVID and it was a great success for us, and it was a great success again today. Being able to be able to gather the warm items and then make sure that all of the kids who came in got a little treat of cookies and this bag and a nice bell. I can tell you my experience the last time we did it in 2019 when you get to that part in Polar Express when they ring those bells and hearing all of the kids in the auditorium today ring those bells it’s, it’s magical,” said Annetta Payne, a former President of the Clarksburg League for Service.

The Clarksburg League for Service has been providing services to the underprivileged children of Harrison County since 1934.

“The Clarksburg League for Service gathers donations for the needy of Harrison County. A lot of our children whether it is through the school system more before they get to the school system. We have a store for say, although there’s no money, where they can come in and get some of the items they need each month. So, all of the items donated today will go to needy boys and girls in our area who need to stay warm,” Payne said.

Members of the Clarksburg League for Service also said they offer scholarships for college and technical programs.