Clarksburg League for Service presents ‘Woman of Enduring Spirit’ Award

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Clarksburg League for Service presented their 2019 ‘Woman of Enduring Spirit’ award, Thursday evening.

The Clarksburg League for Service has been in commission for 85 years and presents this annual award to one of its member who exemplifies what it means to give back to the community.

“I’ve been in the Clarksburg League for Service for many years now, my mother was in the organization growing up so it was just kind of natural that I join the organization. I was presiden abotut five years ago and I’m very honored they thought of me this year”, said Jaclyn Rominger, award recipient.

The organization has maintained charitable projects throughout the area since 1934 and continues to help the underprivileged and youth of Harrison County.