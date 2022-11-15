CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library has announced that on Dec. 10, they will host the Women of Appalachia Project’s “Women Speak” performance from 12-2 p.m.

The event, “Women Speak: An Afternoon of Story, Poetry & Song,” which will be held at Waldomore and online at Zoom, will feature women artists across Appalachia showcasing a juried performance of stories, poetry and songs, and will also mark the publication of their latest book.

According to the announcement, “the mission of Women of Appalachia Project is to showcase the way in which female artists respond to the Appalachian region as a source of inspiration, bringing together women from diverse backgrounds, ages and experiences to embrace the stereotype – to show the whole woman; beyond the superficial factors that people use to judge her.”

You can register for the event by visiting clarksburglibrary.org/author-series or calling (304) 627-2236 ext. 128.

To learn more about the Women of Appalachia Project, you can visit womenofappalachia.com or check out their Facebook at facebook.com/WomenofAppalachia. Questions can be answered by emailing womenofappalachia@gmail.com.