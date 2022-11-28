CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is doing their part to add to the holiday fun during Clarksburg’s WinterFest.

While WinterFest will be constrained to Dec. 2-3, the Friends of Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library will be hosting their Holiday Book Sale Dec. 1-3, along with other activities.

The event will take place each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 318 W. Main St., with proceeds going to the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.

Those attending Bag Sale Saturday will be able to purchase a bag of books for only $5.

On Friday and Saturday, a StoryWalk featuring Duck and Goose, It’s Time for Christmas by Tad Hills will be held along the front of the library.

There will also be holiday arts and crafts activities from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for all ages.

On Friday night, you may also be able to spot the library’s mobile library during the WinterFest parade.

To learn more about WinterFest, you can visit comehometoclarksburg.com/events/winterfest or the WinterFest Facebook.