Clarksburg Lions Club hosts “fall chili break” fundraiser

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Lions Club held a fall fundraiser on Saturday afternoon to help their organization, while also getting the community involved in the changing season.

The “fall chili break” fundraiser at Duff Street United Methodist Church sold dinners consisting of a 16 ounce cup of homemade chili, water and a dessert for ten dollars.

Orders could be placed by phone or email, or in person by driving through to practice social distancing. All money raised from sales went back into the Lions Club and its programs.

“We’re heavily invested in vision programs and also reading programs here in the Clarksburg area,” said Clarksburg Lions Club vice president Brad Riffee.

The Lions Club said that it would love to host another fall chili break event in the future.