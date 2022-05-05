CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast at the Progressive Women’s Association (PWA) in Clarksburg on Saturday, May 7, as a fundraiser for the group.

The breakfast will consist of all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

All of the meals can either be eaten at the PWA to taken to go.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the club’s mission to help organizations in the area.

“We get a lot of requests from small, non-profit groups in the area, and the Lions Club votes to support them. I know there are quite a few organizations even through COVID that the club was still able to support,” said Brad Riffee, President of the Clarksburg Lions Club.

The breakfast will go from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for kids and kids under 5 is free.