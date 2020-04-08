Clarksburg Long John Silver’s closes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Long John Silver’s location on West Pike Street, in Clarksburg, has closed.

A piece of paper taped to the front door says: “Thank you for the years of business. We are permanently closed as of 3/30/2020. Please visit us at Emily Drive.”

There was no explanation for the closure. There is a Long John Silvers/A&W Root Beer location on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

On Tuesday, workers removed the Long John Silver’s signs from the West Pike Street location. The drive-through was open during the coronavirus pandemic.

