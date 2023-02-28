CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing charges after Clarksburg police found almost nine grams of marijuana in his vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 9, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to St. Mary’s School in Clarksburg where a man had been breaking glass and loitering in the parking lot. Upon arrival, police found the man in a Black Chevrolet Tahoe, which left the parking lot.

Parker Dennison

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and removed the driver, Parker Dennison, 26, of Clarksburg, from the vehicle, the complaint said. The officer requested a K-9 unit who gave a positive indication for narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, an officer found three small bags of marijuana weighing a total of 8.7 grams, a revolver, two scales and $615 in cash.

The complaint said that Dennison had a prior conviction for domestic assault and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bail.