CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On the third Saturday of each month, the Freedom In Christ ministry in Clarksburg gives away bags of nonperishable food and a free meal to people who stop by.

Some of the food is bought by the church, while some is donated to the church’s food pantry then given out based on need throughout the month.

Today, the ministry served two chili hot dogs with two sides and desserts along with sweet tea and coffee. Those on the move could also get their meals to go.

Larry Kyle, the senior pastor of the Freedom In Christ ministry, said, “Because god has done so much for us, and we feel like the least we can do is to give back, and today so many people are hurting and they need help in some way or the other, so anything we can do, we are happy and blessed to do that.”

Next month’s food give away and free hot meal will be on May 21 at 210 Oak Drive in Clarksburg.