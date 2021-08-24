Clarksburg Mission celebrates 50th anniversary

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Mission is celebrating its 50th birthday this fall.

The faith-based mission was started in 1971 by a group of people wanting to provide shelter and meals to homeless veterans around the 4th Street Bridge in Clarksburg.

The mission has since continued to help veterans, but also offers different kinds of help for addiction and mental health issues, as well as offering shelter to the homeless.

“Jesus Saves” is a sign located outside of the Clarksburg Mission, and is a cornerstone of their organization

Officials for the Clarksburg Mission said they feel they’ve made an impact in the community.

“We really feel like we’ve made a big impact on the city, on our community, on the world and on the Kingdom of God. I mean, I’m walking in the footsteps of giants who came before me doing this work for 40 years before I came here, and I’m just glad to be able to continue it,” said Lou Ortenzio, Executive Director for the Clarksburg Mission.

The mission is hoping to raise $50,000 for its 50th anniversary for its annual fundraiser. If you’d like to help, you can donate to their 50th anniversary Facebook fundraiser here, or donate on their website here.