Clarksburg Mission dedicates chapel and rededicates Jesus Saves sign

The Jesus Saves sign, located outside of the Clarksburg Mission, is now outfitted with new neon lights. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Mission had a dedication ceremony on Thursday morning for its brand new chapel, as well as a rededication ceremony for its Jesus Saves sign.

The chapel, called The Good Shepherd Ecumenical House of Worship, was built over the last year inside of the facility.

The Jesus Saves sign is now outfitted with new neon lights and lights up North Fourth Street.

Several officials from the City of Clarksburg were in attendance for the dedication, which delighted officials from the Clarksburg Mission.

“[It’s a] refreshing day to have the mayor say really positive things about us, and city council, who were really wondering about us, and frankly, opposed to us, being favorable. So it’s been, really, an encouraging day, because we’ve worked really hard to turn things around and to turn lives around,” said Lou Ortenzio, Executive Director of the Clarksburg Mission.

The chapel was formerly the store for the Clarksburg Mission, and the organization plans to continue upgrading its facilities in the spring.