The Jesus Saves sign, located outside of the Clarksburg Mission, is now outfitted with new neon lights. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lou Ortenzio, the Executive Director of the Clarksburg Mission, has announced that he will be retiring, per a release from the Clarksburg Mission.

Ortenzio served with the mission as director of ministry for 10 years and was appointed as executive director in 2019. The release said that Ortenzio’s time with the mission saw the development of two additional sober living homes in downtown Clarksburg and the renovation of the mission’s facilities.

“We are so grateful for Lou Ortenzio’s service to the Clarksburg Mission and to the community that we love. His selfless example is an inspiration, and we are blessed to know Lou as a friend, mentor, and hero. We are comforted knowing Lou will continue serving alongside us in the future and wish him the best in retirement,” mission board president Jarrod Marozzi said.

The release said that Ortenzio plans to spend more time with his wife and family, and that retirement does not imply that he will be stepping away from the organization entirely. He plans to continue to volunteer and be an active part of the Clarksburg community. Ortenzio will officially retire on Monday, Oct. 2, with current assistant director Desi Underwood filling in as interim director.