Clarksburg Mission holds Thanksgiving celebration for its residents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Mission held its own Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday for all of its residents on Thursday, thanks to a little help from some community members.

Several volunteers worked all morning to cook Thanksgiving meals for the mission’s residents, all from the food provided by community donations, and served them in several different areas of the mission to promote social distancing during the pandemic while still giving everyone a chance to enjoy the holiday, no matter their situation.

“We’ve been here since 7:00 this morning cooking, and we’re having meals in each area for them. The women’s dorm, the men’s dorm, the resurrection room, and our veterans,” said Women’s Commission Manager Carol Baker, who was joined by three other volunteers throughout the day.

If you are interested in donating to the Clarksburg Mission, call 304-622-2451 for more information.