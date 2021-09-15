Clarksburg Mission hosts Recovery 2021 Speaker Jam Fest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Part of National Recovery Month the Clarksburg Mission hosted a “Speaker Jam Fest” Wednesday in the grass beside the First United Methodist Church and parking garage.

During that festival, people were able to give their testimonies along with praise and worship. Friends Feeding Friends were also serving meals helping the Mission demonstrate diversity among the recovery community.

“When we work out here and we build relationships with our friends on the street it helps us to make connections with the Clarksburg Mission, their recovery coaches, prayer for them. It’s a wonderful, wonderful thing, to have those connections so we can direct them and let them know there are people that care and love them,” said Michelle Freeman, Vice President of Friend Feeding Friends.

Friends Feeding Friends are in downtown Clarksburg every Wednesday night providing food to the unsheltered people in the area.

“These folks are someone’s children, they’re someone’s parents, they’re brothers, they’re sisters, you know, we’re all in this together. So, let’s just come together and get through all this together,” said Desi Underwood, Ministry Coordinator for the Clarksburg Mission.

Last year the Mission hosted an overdose awareness event changing the theme this year to talk also about recovery. Officials with the Mission said partnering with other organizations is important to be able to work with people in active addiction as well as recovery.

“Addiction affects not just the person who has substance abuse struggle but the entire family. It has a ripple effect,” Underwood said. “It is really shocking once you get to know that community, how they are all twined together. So, to be able to come together and just love one each other is a really awesome thing to do.”

Also, the Clarksburg Mission stated that it is important to have those in recovery speaking to those in active addiction to bring hope to those struggling. Leaders from Celebrate Recovery, Narcotics Anonymous, and Alcoholics Anonymous as well as other organizations were in attendance to offer help those battling addiction.