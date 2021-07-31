Clarksburg Mission on lockdown due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases the Clarksburg Mission is stepping up its precautions with its residents it houses.

Executive Director, Lou Ortenzio, said they have had a couple residents with COVID-19 and are being cautious with a lock-down for its residents. Residents are kept in masked and following social distancing guidelines.

At this time the mission is not taking any new residents out of precaution. They do have some quarantine beds where they can take people to on an emergency basis. Mission officials stated they have adequate space for isolating residents who may be COVID positive.

“We are being cautious in the mist of what looks like another surge at this point, you know another surge going on,” Ortenzio said. “We have tremendous support from the Health Department and from Health Access. The health department in giving us direction, extraordinary help, they’ve always been helpful. And we had this back in the winter, similar episode during November and December, and that all went away.”

Also, Clarksburg Mission officials said that Health Access is going to preform COVID-19 testing for the residents and will continue that testing until they are clear.