Clarksburg mission prepares for Christmas dinner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Mission is preparing for Christmas dinner Wednesday.

They’ll start their day serving pancakes and eggs at 9 a.m. followed by Christmas dinner from 1-3 p.m. The mission will serve pork roast, mashed potatoes, corn and green beans.

“I think it’s important to really give back and to make sure everybody knows that they’re loved and cared about and to remind them that God loves them and that we love them,” said Food Service Manager, Angela Knight.

Dinner is open to the public and officials at the mission encourage anyone who may be spending the holiday alone, to stop by and enjoy a hot meal.