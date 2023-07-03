CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg has moved its Fourth of July celebration due to recent weather conditions.

Currently, Clarksburg has moved the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performance to The Robinson Grand Theatre. The event is still free and open to the public with doors opening at 6:30 pm and the show starting at 7:30 pm.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is expected to play a number of patriotic classics with a few showtunes and songs from popular films thrown in as well.

12 News spoke with Marketing and Development Coordinator for the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, Sadie Barlas, on why the orchestra chose to travel for a free event.

“We at the symphony believe that the Fourth of July is something that everybody should be able to celebrate. There is nothing more special than bringing together all of the people of our nation to celebrate the birth of our nation and all the freedoms that we enjoy here,” said Barlas.

This is the third stop on the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s, “Celebrate America!” tour.

The firework display that was set to follow the concert has also been postponed to 9:45 pm Monday evening at the VA Park, though this could be scheduled to change pending on the weather.