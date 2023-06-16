CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg community is invited to attend the unveiling of a mural in honor of community leader Mary Hunt’s career with the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. The celebration, hosted by the West Virginia Community Development Hub (The Hub), will take place at 11 a.m. on June 19 at the Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg, located at 408 EB Saunders Way.

The mural, which is featured on the side of the Kelly Miller Community Center, commemorates Mary Hunt’s retirement after more than 20 years serving as the Community Economic Development Senior Program Director of the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, which funded the project.

(Photo courtesy of The Hub)

(Photo courtesy of The Hub)

(Photo courtesy of The Hub)

“The grant was a gracious gesture in recognition of my retirement from the Foundation and I’m honored the story of Kelly Miller School and the Monticello Community is being told with this visual story (with a little cameo by my dog Izzy),” Hunt said.

The mural is a result of a partnership between The Hub and the community leadership team in the Monticello neighborhood of Clarksburg. The Hub worked also with the WV Black Heritage Festival board of directors for the installation.

“The mural represents the past, the present, and the future and that’s what we want to be able to show. We’re thrilled to have the mural on the Kelly Miller Community Center because there is so much history in this building,” James Griffin, chairman of the board for the WV Black Heritage Festival, said. “We want to tell the story about the history. We see in the mural the past walking down the walkway, our children, our daily bread, and our past with our ancestors looking down on us to give us the approval of what we are doing for our community.”

Joel Dugan, chair of the Fairmont State University Department of Architecture Art and Design, was commissioned to create the mural, along with his students Dylan Allum, Zara Harold and Hannah Sprout.