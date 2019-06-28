Clarksburg names interim police chief

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Deputy Chief Jason Snider was named Friday as Clarksburg Police interim chief after the retirement of Chief Robert Hillard Tuesday.

Clarksburg City Manager Martin Howe named Deputy Chief Jason Snider as Interim Chief of Police, effective July 1. Snider has been a member of the Clarksburg Police Department for 24 years and resided in the role as Deputy Chief of Police for nearly three years, according to a press release.

After being hired in 1995, Snider has worked to advance his career with the department. Beginning as a Patrolman, soon becoming a detective, earning the rank of Sergeant, then Lieutenant, all before becoming the Commander of the Detective Unit. Snider was named Clarksburg Police Department’s Deputy Chief in August 2016.

City Manager Martin Howe stated, “I have had an exceptional working relationship with Snider since he was appointed Deputy Chief of Police. I put my absolute faith and trust in him to hold the title of Interim Chief of Police, and that he will continue to lead the Department in a positive direction”.