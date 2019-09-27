Clarksburg names Mark Kiddy new Chief of Police

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg has named Mark Kiddy as Chief of Police effective October 21, 2019, according to a press release.

Kiddy has 33 years of law enforcement experience, according to the release. Kiddy began his career with the Clarksburg Police Department in 1986, which allowed him to familiarize himself with the internal structure of the Department and City of Clarksburg administration, the release stated.

New Clarksburg Chief of Police Mark Kiddy

The release stated that after completing 12 years of service, Kiddy transitioned into his current position with the West Virginia State Police in 1998, where he advanced through the ranks and ultimately became Detachment Commander. The release also said that Kiddy served in the United States Army Reserve where he received numerous awards and commendations.

The release said that Kiddy’s experience in investigating major crimes, developing departmental policies, organizing law enforcement programs and preparing reports will assist in improving Clarksburg as a whole into a low low-crime area.

“Clarksburg is where I started my law enforcement career. It is good to come full circle and return to my roots. I recognize the vitality of having a strong police-community relationship and consider the safety of the community of Clarksburg a top priority,” Chief Kiddy said.

Interim City Manager Annette Write stated, “I am confident that Mark will be a great fit for our City and he is capable of addressing the many issues and challenges the City faces.”