Clarksburg names new director of economic development

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg is appointing a new director of economic development.

John Whitmore will take over the position starting June 1.

He is currently the city planner for Morgantown and has previously worked as the city planner for Parkersburg.

Whitmore said he hopes to bring new projects and businesses to the historic downtown area.

“The opportunity to be a part of a positive redevelopment changes a lot of historic opportunities of the downtown area. The properties and the buildings, especially.”

John Whitmore, incoming director of economic development

Whitmore said he plans to find creative ways to market the city within six months of taking the position.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories