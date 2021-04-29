Clarksburg names new director of economic development

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg is appointing a new director of economic development.

John Whitmore will take over the position starting June 1.

He is currently the city planner for Morgantown and has previously worked as the city planner for Parkersburg.

Whitmore said he hopes to bring new projects and businesses to the historic downtown area.

“The opportunity to be a part of a positive redevelopment changes a lot of historic opportunities of the downtown area. The properties and the buildings, especially.” John Whitmore, incoming director of economic development

Whitmore said he plans to find creative ways to market the city within six months of taking the position.