Clarksburg native and boxing champion Tommy Thomas has died

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Boxing champion and Harrison County native Tommy Thomas has died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s and dementia.

Thomas fought professionally from 1977 to 1986. He had a record of 34 wins and 8 loses with 21 knockouts. He was also both the West Virginia and Alaska heavyweight champion, ranking as high as 6th in the world for a heavyweight at one point.

After retiring from boxing, Thomas worked for the Clarksburg Police Department from 1990 to 2009, becoming the city’s “Dare” officer in 1995. On Monday, former sports director at 12 news, Gary Bowden, who covered a large portion of Thomas’s career, stopped by our station to share his memories of Tommy.

“He was a great representative for Clarksburg and West Virginia because he was successful in his chosen career,” said Bowden. “He fought some pretty big fighters that were nationally ranked. But he was also successful as a human being in the work that he did with the Clarksburg police force and in the community. He had a little gym at the old Morgan Elementary School and invited kids in to practice and learn from him just to stay in shape. He loved to help young people.”

Tommy Thomas was 67-years-old.