Clarksburg now accepting applications for Mayor’s Youth Council

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg is now accepting applications for its Mayor’s Youth Council.

The council is open to high school students who are either living within or going to a high school within Clarksburg city limits — Notre Dame, Liberty, Robert C. Byrd or Emmanuel Christian.

The group plans to meet once a month until the end of the school year.

Main St. in Clarksburg

Members of the council will be able to participate in community service activities and learn about local government.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for youth to get involved, and I think you see younger people out there doing things. I mean, I think they want to know that they have a voice and their concerns are heard, and I think this is an opportunity to do that,” said Annette Wright, Clarksburg City Clerk.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Mayor’s Youth Council can either pick up an application at their high school, call the city clerk at 304-624-1673 or email Wright at awright@cityofclarksburgwv.com. The application can also be downloaded from the City of Clarksburg website.

Applications should be turned in at the first meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6 PM.