Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center hosts annual Valentine’s Day celebration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- People all over North Central West Virginia were celebrating Valentine’s Day on Friday, including residents at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Vice Mayor of Clarksburg Jimmy Marino crowned residents Richard York and Betty Griffith this year’s king and queen and all residents enjoyed live music and Valentine’s Day-themed cupcakes and punch.

“We love to have involvement with all aspects of business. Our old people are our history and it’s great to be here to be with them on a special day like Valentine’s Day,” said Marino.

Staff members said this is one of the most popular events among the residents, and they look forward to it each year.