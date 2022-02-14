CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Home Federal Credit Union held its 2nd Valentine’s drive for Clarksburg area nursing home residents.

The nursing home drive is a community service event that was created in 2021 to help bring smiles, joy, and love to those who need it the most.

Most nursing homes have been through a very difficult time with the pandemic and this is a way the community got involved to make a difference.

Local churches, elementary schools, people from all ways of life, made it possible for this event to be a reality.

Angie Nicholson giving a bear to a nursing home patient. (Photo credit: HFCU)

“I think the event is important to the local community, cause not only are we giving back to our nursing home residents that need it so much, but here at Home Federal Credit Union our motto is: ‘people helping people’ and this is just one way we can put our words into action, and we know actions speak louder than words,” said Angie Nicholson, Marketing specialist at Home Federal Credit Union.

The drive took in all sorts of donations from: adult coloring books, crossword puzzles, valentines cards, paintings, and various food items.

Nicholson said, “All it takes is an idea and it can spread, joy can spread, kindness can spread.”

HFCU looks forward to future nursing home Valentine’s drives to help the local community.