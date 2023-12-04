CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several north central West Virginia cities are offering free downtown parking this month.

Clarksburg

According to a Facebook post, the City of Clarksburg offer will include all downtown, on-street meter parking spaces. The free parking will be available until Dec. 31, so don’t add coins to any parking meters until the New Year.

“Come downtown, enjoy our restaurants and shops. Spread the word!” said the city in its post.

The post did not mention the parking garage or parking lots, so only on-street parking is included. Free parking during December is a tradition that the city has been doing for several years.

Fairmont

Fairmont also announced that starting Dec. 7, parking in any on-street metered spaces or city-owned parking lots will be free until Dec. 31. The Adams Street Parking Garage or the Veteran’s Square Parking Garage are not included, a Facebook post by the city said.

