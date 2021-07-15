Clarksburg officially opens new U.S. Post Office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg has officially marked the opening of the new U.S. Post Office downtown with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new space is located on W. Main St. and has been open for about two weeks. Clarksburg’s Post Master Eric Grossa said the new location required revitalizing a run-down building and helps to revitalize the downtown area.

Grossa (center with scissors) and other city officials gathered for the ribbon cutting

“The significance for the post office is that we’ve downsized from a four-story facility that had a lot of space in it that was not being used adequately to a facility that’s new and fresh and it’s brought some life to the city of Clarksburg,” Grossa said. “And the footprint’s a lot smaller for the Postal Service, so there’s a savings there as well.”

Grossa said the new and smaller location will not negatively impact the public.

A look inside the new post office

Customer shipping something at new location

A view of the post office from the parking lot

In fact, he said, he thinks it will “be better for the public” because the parking situation is a lot better. The public can access the post office and exit both from Main and Pike Streets, which makes access more convenient than the original office at 500 W. Pike St.

Despite these new benefits for customers and the Postal Service, there was some pushback when the plan to move to a new location was announced, Grossa said.

Eric Grossa

“No one likes change, so when we were losing that building and we were moving here, there was a little bit of resentment and a little bit of hesitation,” he said. “But as things progress, and now that this facility has actually been open for the last couple of weeks, coming down here and speaking with the public, we’ve had a lot of positive feedback, which has been a great thing to hear.”

Grossa said he is grateful for the public’s support, but also for the support of the city leadership. The mayor and city manager were two of several members of the city leadership at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, to show their support and Grossa said he was glad to have them on his side.

“The city officials and leaders for Clarksburg, you know, have always tried to make this town great again,” Grossa said. “And they’re doing a fantastic job of doing just that, so to have their supports into the back end with the transition and losing what was an icon, that little, the water fountain we used to have everybody talked about it, but losing that, but gaining this, it was a big positive and I think everybody is really grateful for what the Postal Service has done. I think it’s a positive impact for the city.”