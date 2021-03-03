Clarksburg officials discussed repairs the future of the Clarksburg Recreation Center at recent council meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – During a conference session of the Clarksburg Council, it was discussed that there were issues with the Clarksburg Recreation Center on Duff Avenue.

During that conference meeting council commented on the issues of the leaking roof and possible code violations.

The facility from rentals generates approximately $7,000 to $10,000 a year. Clarksburg Parks and Recreation said the operational cost of the facility is close to $30,000 a year.

“I would like to see it [the rec center] purchased by another group, maybe a nonprofit group or someone that will continue, that it would complement what they are trying to do. Whether it be a dance studio, a boxing club, gymnastics, but to just make sure the facility is utilized,” said John Cooper, Superintendent of Parks for the City of Clarksburg.

Council also discussed the option to look and see if anyone else would be interested in taking over the building.

“I think it has served its purpose for us, and you know, I think it is time for the city to cut it loose,” said Jim Malfregeot, a Clarksburg Council Member. “It needs some major repairs; it needs a new roof which I understand is about $70,000 to $75,000. I think that is better money well spent elsewhere than over there on that roof. And I hope that if we do decide to sell it that someone would take it over and actually keep it as a community rec center.”

The Clarksburg Recreation Center was originally the Morgan School located. In late 1993 the city was able to obtain the building from the Harrison County Board of Education, where Clarksburg Parks and Recreation was asked to operate the facility as a recreation center.

“So, the city did fund to renovate the facility and we ran it as a recreation center for the last 27 years. So, it has served its purpose, and it is still utilized. But we are faced with some major expenses as far as keeping the facility running,” Cooper said.

Clarksburg City Council will meet in its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, March 4, at 6 p.m. virtually and in-person at City Hall.