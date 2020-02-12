Clarksburg organization receives large donation to continue community initiatives

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Change Initiative received a $2,000 donation from the Your Community Foundation of North Central WV (YCFWV) at the Clarksburg Baptist Church on Tuesday.

The money will be used to help keep the organization’s emergency cold weather shelter open for the remainder of the winter. Change Initiative member Katie Wolfe-Elbon explained that keeping the shelter open during cold weather is important to the community.

“We rotate weekly to a new church, so we’re partnering with I believe, eight different churches in Clarksburg and we only operate when the temperature hits 32 or below and we take men and women and we take referrals from the mission and we do intakes starting around 6:30 and they have to be out by seven in the morning,”

The YCFWV promotes getting involved in the community and always giving back by completing community service initiatives as well as raising funds for scholarships.

The foundation will be donating to the other organizations in Marion and Monongalia counties throughout the week.