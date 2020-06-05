Clarksburg Parks and Recreation speaks to city council about Splash Zone aquatic facility

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening, and during the public comment period, officials with Clarksburg Parks and Recreation spoke about the Splash Zone aquatic facility.

Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, John Copper spoke of several scenarios to open the Splash Zone or to leave it closed for the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ultimately, that decision whether to open or remain closed will be up to the park and recreation board. Clarksburg Parks and Recreation did explain they have spoken to the Harrison County Health Department and have looked at the CDC guidelines for the operation of aquatic facilities.

“Well I did attend the last two meetings, the park board meetings, and they have worked very diligently in getting all the facts and all the numbers to try and open the pool. Their decision will be made on Monday. I am not sure what their decision will be,” said Harry Faulk, said Clarksburg City Manager.

A park board meeting will be held Monday, June 8, at 4 p.m. to determine the fate of opening or remaining closed.

“The governors executive order is just that, it’s an order, it will be enforced by our local health department regarding the big thing that everybody is talking about is social distancing. So, on a normal day at the pool our capacity which is based on the water area approximately 15 square feet per person, it varies a little bit in deeper water, you have to have 300 square feet for a diving area. Normally we would hold 900 people that would be our maximum capacity” said Cooper. “Where the problem comes in is when we do the social distancing. That is based on the square footage of our deck.”

Clarksburg Parks and recreation say West Virginia State Health Department has put out two sets of guide lines for the opening of aquatic facilities in addition to recommendations from the CDC.