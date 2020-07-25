Clarksburg parks hosts mini golf tournament for families

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The City Parks of Clarksburg’s Greater Clarksburg Open Mini Golf Tournament at the VA Park on Saturday provided social distanced fun for the whole family.

Park staff decided to bring back the tournament this summer to give both parents and children a weekend activity that is both safe and entertaining.

“We’ve had some great sponsors, Sacred Heart Childrens Charities, MVB, Sheetz, quite a few others that have helped us pull this off,” said parks superintendent John Cooper.

In addition to a hole in one prize, the parks had plenty available for those who competed in both the adults and the childrens categories.

“Every participant receives a t-shirt. We’ve got trophies for the first three places, then we’ve also got gift cards to local stores and restaurants,” said Cooper.





Since a mini golf course allows for both masks and social distancing, families were able to stick together while remaining at a safe distance from others.

“We’re so limited as to what we can actually do with all the executive orders and all the social distancing requirements. We felt this was an appropriate activity that we revive this year to be able to let the public have some recreational opportunities here,” said Cooper.

For more on park guidelines during the pandemic, visit the city parks website at https://cityparksofclarksburg.com/covid-19.