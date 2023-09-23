CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Children’s House (TCCH) Montessori School in Glen Elk is hosting its 4th Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K on Sept. 30, according to a Clarksburg Children’s House release.

Starting and ending at 444 W. Pike Street in downtown Clarksburg, the race begins at 8:30 a.m. with surrounding streets closing at 8 a.m. Those attending but not running are encouraged to show up between 8-11 a.m.

Food vendors, pepperoni rolls and artisan products courtesy of the designer of the race’s running pepperoni roll graphic, Liz Pavlovic, will all be available to race attendees, along with multiple licensed massage therapists.

Meanwhile, registered runners will receive their own pepperoni roll in a swag bag, and the winner of each age division will get a bag of mini pepperoni rolls along with a winners certificate and “special memorabilia from Liz Pavlovic,” the release said.

All proceeds from the event go toward TCCH fundraising efforts.

Runners have until Sept. 29 to pre-register, which they can do at RunSignUp.com, or they can register in-person the day of the race. “Vendors and registration will be located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot,” the release said.

Kids 10 and under can join the racing adults for free but will not be eligible to win their age group without registering first. A virtual race option is available for those who want to show their support but cannot attend.

“This race has become an event our school families and community really look forward to. Last year’s race was a huge success with over 200 registered runners, after finally returning to an in-person event,” TCCH Fundraising Chair Kaitlin Walker said. “This year, we have many new, exciting things happening on race day to hopefully encourage even more community involvement.”

To learn more about the race, visit the Clarksburg Pepperoni Roll 5K Facebook Page or RunSignUp.com. For more about the Clarksburg Children’s House Montessori School or to donate, visit the TCCH website.