Clarksburg Pet Supplies Plus donates to area K-9 units

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County pet store is collection donations for K-9 units in the area.

Pet Supplies Plus is celebrating May as “Law Enforcement Month” by accepting donations for local police K-9 units.

Donations will go to the Bridgeport Police Department, the Clarksburg Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairmont Police Department and the White Hall Police Department.

The store has been publishing spotlights on its Facebook page about local K-9 units.

Store employees said they’re happy to give back to the community.

“Pet Supplies Plus, as a whole, has been celebrating law enforcement month in May. I think it’s great for people to see the dogs that are out in the community. Everybody at all of the police departments have been very gracious and kind to us,” said Katie Di Fede, store manager for Pet Supplies Plus.

Customers can donate treats, toys and gift cards to Pet Supplies Plus in Clarksburg through June 6.

