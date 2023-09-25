CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One Facebook post has taken the community by storm as it alludes to a fan-favorite pizza restaurant returning to Clarksburg.

Vito’s Pizza and Restaurant announced through a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 25, that it was accepting applications this week, Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m.

The Facebook post received a great deal of attention from the public, having over 300 shares and 400 interactions in the first three hours of its’ debut.

It is still unknown whether or not Vito’s will be operating under new management or whether the original management has come out of retirement, which was announced back in December. 12 News reached out to Vito’s Pizza and Restaurant for questions, though the restaurant remains a mystery for the time being.

