CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help from the public finding someone who is wanted for questioning in connection to a larceny investigation.

On its Facebook page, the Clarksburg Police Department posted home security footage of an older model silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, saying the person who owns and drives it is wanted for questioning.

The Jeep that the Clarksburg Police Department is looking for the owner of. Credit: Clarksburg Police Department.

The Jeep has several large rust spots and loud exhaust, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Clarksburg Police detectives at CTravis@CityofClarksburgWV.com or WSwiger@CityofClarksburgWV.com, or call the CPD’s detective tip line at 304-624-1625.

