Clarksburg Police car involved in 2-vehicle t-bone incident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Tuesday afternoon, one Clarksburg Police vehicle was involved in a t-bone collision in Clarksburg.

Witnesses told 12 News that the collision happened at the intersection of West Pike Street and Weekley Street in Clarksburg just before 5:00 p.m.

Witnesses said the officer was pulling out of Weekley Street onto West Pike Street as the other driver hit the police car.

According to officials, the incident shut down one lane on West Pike Street for a period of time.

Additional officers from Clarksburg Police Department responded to the incident to direct traffic.

No injuries or arrests were reported.