Clarksburg Police Department asks residents to be wary of possible DirectTV scam

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Clarksburg Police Department is asking residents to be wary of a possible DirectTV-based scam in the area.

According to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy, a man claiming to work with DirectTV has been going door-to-door in the Clarksburg area.

Kiddy said that he spoke with DirectTV, and the company is not aware of anyone with the business in the area offering to sell equipment.

For this reason, police are asking individuals who receive an unsolicited visitor claiming to be with DirectTV to call the police department and not give out any personal information or allow the individual into their residence, Kiddy said.

