Clarksburg Police Department begins training new K-9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A new member of the Clarksburg Police Department has begun training this week.

Sergeant Laura McGlone started training the department’s new K-9, Ion, on Monday, October 5.

The department had been asking for donations for several months to provide equipment for the new addition, even sending personalized thank you letters to all those who sent money. The K-9 will work to help detect narcotics and find missing persons within the city, as well as helping out with community relations.

Ion is also expected to make an appearance at an upcoming city council meeting.