Clarksburg Police Department hiring new officers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department is now hiring new officers.

There will be two physical and written tests at Robert C. Byrd High School on April 17 and April 24 at 9 a.m.

All applicants must be between 18 and 40 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and have completed all other mandatory exams.

Anyone interested in applying is advised to wear comfortable clothing to the tests to complete the fitness portion properly.

Any additional questions about the position or examinations can be directed to Clarksburg City Clerk Annette Wright at (304) 624-1673.