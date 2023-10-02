CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department will soon be able reach more difficult areas faster.

The department was awarded the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to purchase two electric bikes for police officers.

Officers have to become certified before going on their first bike patrol. Depending on staffing, the potential plan is to have two officers on bike patrol, one for the day shift and the other for the evening shift. Although they’ll be on two wheels instead of four, officers will still be able to perform standard day to day duties with some modifications.

“They’ll be able to, you know, issue citations if they need to, take reports, any arrests that are made with a patrol vehicle will have to come to transport,” Chief of Police Mark Kelly said, adding that the bikes won’t be used for any transportation except for that of the officer.

The bike patrol is aimed to start in the Spring of 2024 with just two e-bikes, with the potential of more bikes in the future.