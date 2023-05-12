CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department (CPD) has announced that it will be holding Physical Ability Testing over the coming weeks as part of its hiring process for new officers.

According to a release from the CPD, the testing will take place May 20, June 3, June 10 and June 17 at 9 a.m. at the Robert C Byrd High School track. Candidates for the position must be over the age of 18 and under the age of 40 by the application date as well as have a High School Diploma/GED and US Citizenship.

The release also said that the position will have a starting salary of $43,869, which is set to increase to $49,764 after a one-year probationary period. Other benefits include:

Uniform allowance

Medical, dental and vision insurance

Vacation, sick leave and holidays

Take-home cruiser

Overtime

Gym membership

For more information about the position, visit the CPD’s Facebook page by clicking here.