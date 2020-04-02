Clarksburg Police Department to get new cruisers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department is in the process of getting some new equipment.

The department has already received two new police cruisers and should have one more by the end of the day on Thursday. Six cruisers were worked into this year’s budget and each cruiser takes a little more than a week to complete.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy explained that the department needed new cruisers because the old ones were out of date and not working as well as they should.

“Six new vehicles is going to help us tremendously. We also will be ordering five new cruisers for next year’s budget. Those have been kind of put on hold right now because of the pandemic problems, so hopefully in the next couple months those will be reordered,” said Kiddy.

The cruisers were originally ordered in November, then put on hold because of the Coronavirus outbreak.