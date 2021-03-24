Clarksburg Police Department to receive new K-9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department is receiving a new squad member within the coming weeks.

After seeing success with its first K-9, Ion, the department adds another K-9, Asta, to the department this spring. She is currently in training in Ohio and will help officers by working alongside them on the streets to help patrol and find drugs.

Police chief Mark Kiddy explained that he looks forward to adding another member to the team and expects more success.

“The K-9 handler will be starting training April 5th with that K-9 and we’re looking at mid-May. She’ll be on the road working,” said Kiddy.

Asta is a 17-month-old German Shepherd and will be introduced to city council when she arrives.