Clarksburg Police Department trading in firearms, trying permanent shifts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Clarksburg Police Department has undergone several changes to start the new year. One of these was trading in all firearms used on the job for new ones.

Another was switching all officers to permanent shifts for the next six months to try and help the department become more efficient.

After that time period is up, staff will evaluate to see how much progress has been made.

“Police work is mainly about the community. You have to get along with your community. You need their input and their help in combating any criminal activity in the community, so with the permanent shifts, they will get to know the community a little bit better because they’ll see the same guys at the same times and it should help with relations between the community,” said Chief of Police Mark Kiddy.

Another change is the department has gone from a four man minimum to a five man minimum, putting more officers on the streets at a time.