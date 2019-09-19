Clarksburg Police Dept. swears in seven new hires

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. The Clarksburg Police Department is adding to its ranks as seven new officers were sworn in Thursday morning.

Interim police chief Jason Snider said the department is looking to bring its numbers up to full force, as the city has been experiencing a shortage in officers.

In front of friends, family and city officials, the seven newest hires were sworn in at city hall, and begin training immediately.

The officers will perform ride-alongs and go through firearms training next week.

“I’m honorably proud,” new officer Elijah Helsley said. “It’s such an honor to be here today. I’ve been wanting to do this since I was 13. It’s truly an honor just to be with these guys and be accepted. So I’m proud, I hope they’re proud of me too.”

The seven new hires will be sent to the West Virginia State Police training academy for 16 weeks. Chief Snider saids the entire training process takes around 10 months to complete.

The officers sworn in today were Elijah Helsley, Tanney Colley, Steven Robinson, Zachery Iseli, Jacob Carter, Timothy Merritt and Brandon Kirkpatrick.