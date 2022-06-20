CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people who are allegedly involved in a credit card fraud incident.

According to the Clarksburg Police Department, the two are wanted for questioning regarding two stolen wallets from victims on Emily Drive in Clarksburg. Police said that this is being treated as a high-dollar fraud case.

Photos taken at Walmart show a man and a woman, who are both wearing masks, leaving the store separately. Clarksburg Police said that the two are working together and appear to be targeting elderly women.

(Courtesy: Clarksburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksburg Police Department)

Police also provided images of a car that might be related to the case, a silver Honda CR-V.

(Courtesy: Clarksburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the whereabouts or identity of the two people pictured should contact Detective Levine at BLevine@CityofClarksburgWV.com, Detective Sergeant Swiger at WSwiger@CityofClarksburgWV.com or leave a message on the detective tip line at 304-624-1625 with any information.

The Clarksburg Police Department also reminded the public to be aware of their purse and wallet while shopping; these incidents occurred in just a few seconds.