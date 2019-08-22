Breaking News
Clarksburg Police officer released from UHC following downtown incident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg police office was released from United Hospital Center Wednesday after feeling unwell while making an arrest, according to Clarksburg Fire Chief Rick Scott, who is serving as acting city manager while interim City Manager Annette Wright is on vacation.

Originally it was thought that the police officer was exposed to an unknown substance at the time of making the arrest, however there is not any evidence suggesting that the officer was exposed to any sort of illicit chemical, according to Chief Scott.

Scott said that the police officer was making an arrest on Trader’s Alley when he began feeling sick after coming into contact with the woman’s personal belongings.

Another law enforcement officer at the scene was able to complete the arrest, and the arrested woman was cooperative, according to Chief Scott.

