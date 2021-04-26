Clarksburg Police purchases drone

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Clarksburg Police Department is getting a new piece of technology.

The department is purchasing a drone to assist them in different situations. Some uses include; search and rescue, traffic accidents, and entering dangerous situations.

The drone can also be used in other departments of the city, like checking out fires and supervising homeless encampments.

“We’ve used a similar drone that Marion and Mon County has in the past.it’s worked out well for us, and I think it will be a valuable tool for us.” said Mark Kiddy, Clarksburg Police Chief.

The drone is expected to arrive at the department in the next couple of weeks.